Amber Heard To Sign A Multi-Million Dollar Book Deal: Report

Amber Heard is currently making headlines for reports about her dire financial situation, however, a new report has claimed that she is soon expected to sign a multi-million dollar deal to write a 'tell all' book, weeks after losing the defamation case against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

Amber reportedly is opting to take up the project as she is "broke" and has considered that her "career in Hollywood" is over. A source close to the actress told OK Magazine, "Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She's already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all."

However, author-lawyer Dror Bikel has warned Amber and said that she should be "extremely careful". Bikel told OK Magazine that "Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states. If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court."

In 2018, Amber stated that she is a survivor of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed without mentioning Johnny by name in the column. In 2021, Depp filed a defamation suit against her that he won with a unanimous verdict from a seven-member jury. The jury awarded Johnny $15 Million in damages but Amber will only have to pay $10.35 Million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages.

Amber also won one of the three defamation counts with her countersuit and was awarded $2 million in damages. Meanwhile, the actress' lawyer during a televised interview revealed that Heard absolutely cannot afford to pay the amount. She recently was seen travelling in a private jet which caused an uproar among fans followed by shopping at a discount store TJ Maxx in New York, Hamptons.