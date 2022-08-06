Actress Anne Heche recently met with an accident. According to a CNN report, a woman crashed her car into a house in the Mar Vista neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Friday (August 5, 2022). Due to the crash, both the vehicles and the house were set on fire. In this incident, Anne Heche got critically injured as she was transported to a hospital. The onlooker of the incident told the portal that Anne Heche was driving the car.
Anne Heche Meets With An Accident; Actress Is In Critical Condition
A resident, who was present at the time of the accident, escaped injury. However, Heche sustained burn injuries and was conscious and breathing when she was placed on the stretcher.
The Los Angeles Fire Department shared a statement with the media. It read, "Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure and rescued one female adult found within the vehicle who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition."
Talking about Anne Heche, she was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 90s. The actress has appeared in several films and TV series.
