Anne Heche Passes Away At 53; Priyanka Chopra And Ellen DeGeneres Mourn The Actress’ Death

Hollywood actress Anne Heche passed away after a car crash incident that happened last week in Los Angeles. She was 53. According to an AFP report, she has been declared legally dead by the doctors from the hospital. The accident happened on August 5, 2022. Her demise is indeed a big loss for the entertainment industry.

Anne Heche's family issued a statement about her death on Friday (August 12, 2022). The statement read, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Anne's elder son Homer also told People, "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."

Renowned personalities Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ellen DeGeneres took to their respective social media handles and paid tribute to the late Hollywood actress. Priyanka Chopra shared a note on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "My heart goes out to Anne Heche's children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves. It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart." Anne Heche shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra in the TV show Quantico.

On the other hand, famous talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love." Ellen and Anne were a couple back in the day, when when the former came out as gay.

Anne Heche's ex-boyfriend James Tupper also took to Instagram and shared a picture of her. He captioned the post as, "love you forever."

Talking about Anne Heche, the actress featured in several films during the 80s and 90s. Some of her renowned films are Donnie Brasco, Volcano, Wag the Dog, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days Seven Nights, Psycho and so on.

May her soul rest in peace.