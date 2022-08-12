Anne Heche’s Family Gives An Update About Her Health; Says ‘She Is Not Expected To Survive’

Hollywood actress Anne Heche, who is currently in a hospital after crashing her car into a Los Angeles residence last week, is in critical condition. Her family and friends have released a statement with CNN, in which they gave an update about her health.
The statement read, "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive." The family members are now planning to donate her organs as per her wish.
"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," they added. For the unversed, Anne Heche was in her car speeding when it crashed into a residence which was eventually engulfed in fire.
It has to be noted that a woman inside the home at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries. However, Heche remained in a critical condition.
Talking about Anne Heche, she rose to fame with the show Another World. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance in the show. She has also acted in films such as Wag the Dog, Six Days Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco and so on.
