EXCL! Avatar 2 Indian Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Can James Cameron's Film Beat Avengers: Endgame Collection?

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has finally released worldwide on Friday (December 16). Movie buffs have not been able to control their excitement ever since the trailer was unveiled. The wait was worth it as the sci-fi drama has received amazing reviews from the audience and critics upon its release. Avatara was the highest-grossing movie for nearly a decade before Avengers: Endgame broke its record. Last year, the film reclaimed the top spot after it was re-released in China.

Considering the hype surrounding Avatar 2, fans believe that the film will not only break Avengers' box office record. As the epic science fiction film released in the theatres, we ought to talk about the number game, right?

AVATAR 2 INDIAN BOX OFFICE PREDICTION

Avatar: The Way of Water, which is the sequel to Avatar, has managed to generate a positive buzz in the Indian market. Does the good buzz mean better footfalls than Avengers: Endgame?

Advertisement

Filmibeat interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar to know his thoughts about Avatar 2 box office prediction. The ace expert shed some light on how much the much-awaited flick can collect at the box office on its opening day.

"I believe Avatar 2 is one of the masterpieces that has released today. It has not only got a fantastic feedback worldwide but the early screenings are enough to proof that the film will do well. Be it the celebs or people who watched the film are raving about it. The buzz of the film is humongous. It is releasing in 3700 plus screens and multiple languages," Girish exclusively told us.

AVATAR 2 LIKELY TO COLLECT RS 35 CRORE ON FIRST DAY IN INDIA

The film starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang and Joel David Moore is expected to mint Rs 35 crore in Indian across different multiple languages. "I somehow feel the film will open around Rs 35-40 crore for all the languages combined. The film will get a huge start in India," Girish Johar quipped.

CAN AVATAR 2 BEAT AVENGERS: ENDGAME COLLECTION IN INDIA?

Avengers: Endgame, which released in 2019, raked in Rs 53.60 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. When we asked Girish Johar if Avatar 2 will be able to beat the collection of the Marvel Studios film, he said, "Avenger arrived in the cinema halls before the COVID-era. Considering the box office trends we have for our films, Avatar 2 has started on a blockbuster note. Avatar 2 will definitely be the second-biggest release in India after Avengers."

Are you excited for Avatar: The Way of Water? Do share your reviews with us after watching the film by tweeting @Filmibeat.