Avatar 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Scream ‘Jhakkas’ As They Hail James Cameron’s Film; Call It A Masterpiece
After creating a massive buzz in the town, Avatar: The Way Of Water aka Avtar 2 has finally hit the theatres today and the audience can't keep calm about it. Directed by James Cameron, the movie is a sci-fi action drama and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, etc in the lead. Interestingly, the movie has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the intriguing trailer of Avatar: The Way Of Water has left the audience excited. And as the sci-fi drama has finally hit the theatres on December 16, it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. In fact, the social media is abuzz with tweets hailing the James Cameron directorial and call it a jhakkas masterpiece.
A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, 'Visual treat, Perfection beyond boundaries, Every shot clean like water'. Another user tweeted, 'What a Great Cinematic Experience. #JamesCameron has created the different universe and this movie is visually stunning and all the water scenes are remarkably shoot, this is next level experience.' One of the users took to Twitter, '#AvatarTheWayOfWater IT'S THE BEST 3D MOVIE OF ALL TIME! Visionary #JamesCameron magic has worked again. Everything AMAZING. Mainly Visuals, Storyline, Screenplay, Dialogues r EXTRAORDINARY. Emotional Connect is worked for me & it will work for everyone'.
Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Prediction
As Avatar 2 aka Avatar: The Way Of Water has managed to create a buzz in the town, it has witnessed a massive opening as well. Talking about the same, trade analyst Girish Johar stated, 'I believe Avatar 2 is one of the masterpieces that has released today. It has not only got a fantastic feedback worldwide but the early screenings are enough to proof that the film will do well. Be it the celebs or people who watched the film are raving about it. The buzz of the film is humongous. It is releasing in 3700 plus screens and multiple languages'
Avatar: The Way Of Water To Get A Huge Start At Indian Box Office
Speaking about the box office prediction, Girish Johar stated that the movie will have a great start at the box office with a first day collection of around Rs 35 crore.. 'I somehow feel the film will open around Rs 35-40 crore for all the languages combined. The film will get a huge start in India,' he added.
