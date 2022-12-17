Avatar 2 Box Office Day 1: James Cameron's Film Takes Huge Opening In India; Earns Rs 43-45 Cr Nett

Veteran filmmaker James Cameron's much-hyped film Avatar: The Way Of Water was finally released worldwide in theatres yesterday (December 16) amid huge buzz and expectations.

Produced by Cameron along with Jon Landau, it is the sequel to the director's 2009 release Avatar. Ever since its historic success, fans were eagerly waiting to watch it on the silver screen and their 13-year-long wait has finally ended now.

The second installment revolves around the world of Pandora where Jake Sully and his family resides. Ever since its release on Friday, Cameron's directorial has been getting a favourable response from critics as well as moviegoers.

As expected, Avatar 2 took a bumper opening in India with moviegoers praising the magnificent sequences and visual effects. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

As per early estimates, the sci-fi action drama took the second-best opening ever in India for a Hollywood film and collected around a whopping Rs 43-45 crore nett.

Spider-Man: No Way Home had collected Rs 32.7 crore nett (Rs 41.5 crore gross) on its opening day and Avatar: The Way Of Water crossed it by a huge margin. Now, it is only behind Avenger: Endgame now. The Russo brothers' directorial venture earned Rs 53.10 crore nett (Rs 63.21 crore gross) on the first day of its release.

While Avatar 2 got a good start in the North, it witnessed crazy occupancy in south marks, according to Box Office Worldwide. The film collected around Rs 25 crore in South circuits, with a massive Rs 10 crore coming from the Nizam market.

Seeing the huge hype and bumper opening of Avatar 2, we're now super sure that the footfalls will multiply big time over the next few days and it is going to break several box office records. Looks like the film is on its way to crossing the Rs 125 crore mark over the weekend.

Talking further about Avatar: The Way Of Water, it is counted among the costliest films ever made with a budget of $250 million. Sam Worthington plays the role of Jake Sully while Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, and Kate Winslet among others are essaying pivotal parts in it.

Keep watching this space for more updates!