Avatar 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Sam Worthington Beats Vin Diesel; Here's How Much Money Their Co-Stars Got

Sam Worthington

Sam Worthington, who plays the role of the protagonist Jake Sully in Avatar 2, reportedly took home a whopping US $10 million (Rs 81 crore) for his role. That's not all, he is likely to get a 5% share of the profits as well.

Vin Diesel

The Fast & Furious star is rumoured to be playing a secret role in Avatar 2. According to reports, even he charged US $10 million for his part. However, Sam is still earning much more than Vin Diesel thanks to the profit part.

Zoe Saldana

The actress plays Neytiri, the love interest of Jake Sully, in Avatar 2. For her pivotal part, Zoe Saldana asked for US $8 million (Rs. 64 crore).

Kate Winslet

The Titanic star, Kate Winslet essays the role of Ronal, Tonowari's wife and a free diver of the Metkayina in the sequel to Avatar. Reportedly, she charged US $6 million (Rs. 49 crores) for her character.

Sigourney Weaver

In Avatar 2, Sigourney Weaver will play the role of Jake and Neytiri's adopted teenage daughter, Kiri. For acting in the film, she took home (Rs 27 crore).

Stephen Lang

Stephen Lang plays the character of Colonel Miles Quaritch who is the leader of RDA's security forces in Avatar 2. The actor charged US $ 2 million (Rs 16 crore) for his role.