Avatar 2 Cast Members Ranked By Net Worth; Sam Worthington Aka Jake Sully Not In The Top 5 List
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water has finally hit theatres today (December 17) worldwide. Ever since the record-breaking success of Avatar in 2009, fans have been eagerly waiting for its release and the film is already getting a great response from moviegoers.
The sci-fi action drama, starring Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, and Vin Diesel among others, is all set to take a bumper opening across the world, including India. With such an ensemble cast, Avatar 2 is expected to break many records at the box office.
As the film's cast comprises such huge names, let's rank them according to their net worth here. Interestingly, Sam Worthington aka Jake Sully isn't even in the top 5.
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel is on the top spot in the list. The actor, who plays a secret role in Avatar 2, is one of the highest-grossing celebrities in the world with a net worth of $225 million.
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet is best known for playing the lead role in James Cameron's 1997 classic Titanic. She also featured in Heavenly Creatures and Little Children besides Avatar. Her net worth is estimated to be around $65 million.
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver, who is essaying Jake and Neytiri's adopted daughter Kiri in Avatar 2, has a net worth of $60 million.
Michelle Yeoh
Known for appearing in projects like the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies, Memoirs of a Geisha, and Crazy Rich Asians, the former Miss Malaysia Michelle Yeoh has a net worth of $40 million.
Edie Falco
According to reports, Edie Falco also has a net worth of $40 million. She's best known for her role in HBO's drama series The Sopranos.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana, who began her film career in 2000 with the teen drama Center Stage, is another Avatar actress with a high enough net worth to make our list. Saldana's estimated net worth of $35 million should not be a surprise given that she has starred in two of the highest-grossing films of all time, Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.
Sam Worthington
Sam Worthington, an English-born Australian actor, is most recognised for his work in Terminator Salvation, Clash of the Titans, and Avatar. Despite having one of the most significant parts in the Avatar series, Worthington did not come in first on the list. With a net worth of $30 million, he's on the seventh spot.
