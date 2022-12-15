Avatar 2 Early Reviews: James Cameron’s 'Most Visually Stunning Film' Gets Amazing Response
After the historic success of Avatar, filmmaker James Cameron is all set to entertain moviegoers with his much-hyped film Avatar: The Way Of Water. 13 years after the success of the first installment, Avatar 2 is finally hitting the theatres in India tomorrow (December 16).
As shown in the trailer, the second part will revolve around the world of Pandora where the Sully family resides. As expected, the trailer had many magnificent sequences and visual effects.
Ever since the trailer release, fans across the world have been excitedly waiting for the theatrical release of Avatar: The Way Of Water. The advance bookings for the film are unbelievable and it is all set to take an insane opening tomorrow.
A day before its release, several reviews have been doing the rounds on the internet, including that of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. As per the early response, reviewers look impressed with the film. Let's take a look at some of the reviews here.
Akshay Kumar Calls Avatar 2 ‘Magnificient’
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently watched the film and looks super impressed with it. Taking to social media, he reviewed Avatar 2 and wrote, 'Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, JimCameron. Live on!'
Varun Dhawan Says Avatar 2 Is The Most ‘Important’ Film
Varun Dhawan tweeted, '#AvatarTheWayOfWater is by far the most important film for the future of cinema. Was blown away by the visuals and the emotions. It's amazing when the biggest filmmaker of the world chooses his film to give an important message. I wanna see it again in imax 3d Disney'
Never Doubt James Cameron
Another Twitter review read, '13 years, countless rewrites & billions of dollars later, we are again reminded of an undeniable reality of Hollywood: never doubt James Cameron. #AvatarTheWayOfWater (5 stars) is a masterpiece. It is the best film of 2022 and deserves to be seen more than once. What a film.'
A Stunning Production
Ater watching the film, an international film/TV writer tweeted, '#AvatarTheWayOfWater is a stunning production of technical sophistication, unrivaled grandeur, and even stronger (and more pinpointed) eco-political angles. A maximalist sci-fi, it demands the biggest screen you can find. I loved every minute.'
Most Visually Stunning Film
An international entertainment reporter shared her views about the film and stated, 'So, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is one of the most visually stunning films I have seen. Incredible on an almost obscene level. Crucially, it also manages an engaging story with new & returning characters. Yes, it is long at 3+ hours, but James Cameron's only gone and bloody delivered...'
