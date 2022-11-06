Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carton’s Brother And Celebrated Singer-Rapper Aaron Carter Died

It is a grim day for the US music industry as singer, rapper, and brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Aaron Carter died on 5 November. As per TMZ, Carter was found dead in his tub at his residence in Lancaster, California. A police spokesperson talked to AFP about the incident and said that the offices reached Carter's home at 10:58 am and found a body in the tub. However, they couldn't identify the person at that moment.

The spokesperson said, "Right now, it's a really bad time, we're trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of death was." They added, "We're just as upset as everyone and hope that the fans can give thoughts and prayers to Aaron's family."

The news of Aaron's demise shook the music and entertainment industry to its core. Many fans and celebrities are taking to social media to express their grief and offer their condolences to his family. Aaron's peers and 90's popstars New Kids On The Block posted a pic his pic as a tribute and wrote on Twitter, "We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron(heart emoji)."

Popular singer and How I Met Your Father actress Hilary Duff, talked about Aaron Carter's life and struggles in an emotionally penned Instagram note saying, "For Aaron- I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy, did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy(heart emoji)."

Born on December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida, Aaron started singing at the age of seven and released his debut album at the age of nine. He released his second album, Aaron's Party(Come Get It in 2000, which went on to become triple platinum. After a while, Aaron took to rap music and transitioned into a rapper, appearing in Broadway Musicals and reality shows like Dancing With The Stars.

However, all was not hunky dory with the singer-turned-rapper, as he checked into rehabs several times for drug abuse and later ended up filing for bankruptcy in 2013, incurring a debt of millions of dollars. However, he claimed to have cleaned up his act later in his life. In a recent Daily Mail interview, when he was asked on how people called him a 'trainwreck', he said, "If somebody wants to call me a train wreck, well I've been a train that's been wrecked multiple times and derailed by many different things."

FilmiBeat offers condolences to Aaron Carter's family and prays for the peace of his soul.