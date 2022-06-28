Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck caused a minor crash on Sunday (June 26). During an outing with Ben and his girlfriend, singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, Samuel accidentally crashed a car. For the unversed, Samuel is Ben's child with former wife Jennifer Garner.

Pictures from the incident which went viral on social media, show Samuel stepping out of the car after it made contact with a BMW standing behind it. Ben then can be seen walking towards the car after the accident. As per reports, Ben let Samuel in the driving seat of a Lamborghini worth $400,000 (more than Rs 3 crore) and the child accidentally crashed it.

Samuel later was seen laughing with Jennifer Lopez while Ben talked to an employee. The three were reportedly visiting a luxury car dealership in Los Angeles. TMZ report said that Jennifer and Ben were browsing through various cars, when Ben let Samuel hop into the driver's seat of a yellow Lambo.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ben's representative revealed a statement to TMZ saying that there was no damage and the situation was resolved on the spot. The representative added, "Seems Samuel or someone else had the engine running... the boy put the Lambo in reverse and it seems that's when it made contact with the white BMW."

Samuel is the youngest child of Ben and Jennifer Garner who were married between 2005-18. He also has two older sisters - Violet Anne (16) and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (13). Ben in 2021 rekindled his romance with actor-singer Jennifer Lopez. The two were dating back in the early 2000s and were also set to tie the knot.

They began dating again in April 2021, and Ben proposed for the second time with a green engagement ring back in April 2022.