Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer: A New Hero Defends The Kingdom Against Powerful Villain Namor

The trailer for Marvel's highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally been released. The trailer and the background score will surely give you goosebumps and get you excited for the movie. The trailer introduces a new all-powerful villain, Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta. He is the king of Atlantis. M'Baku (Winston Duke) can be seen telling his troops that Namor is called "K'uk'ulkan", or "the Feathered Serpent God". The trailer then shows glimpses of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a.k.a. Ironheart.

The opening scenes of the trailer seem to show Wakanda observing T'Challa's funeral, along with a painting of young Namor on the wall. Meanwhile, a voice over in the background says, "Only the most broken people can be great leaders." The shot then shifts to intense action as Namor takes over the throne and declares war on the surface world. We also see glimpses of Talocan warriors in the trailer waging an open war.

