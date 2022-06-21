Bradley Cooper Reveals A Well Known Director Mocked Him For Having 7 Oscar Nominations

Bradley Cooper, one of the best-known actors in Hollywood has several Oscar nominations to his name. He is known for films like A Star Is Born and Silver Linings Playbook along with the iconic comedy series The Hangover and many more. However, the actor in a candid interview revealed that instead of praise he was mocked by a well-known director for the seven Oscar nominations to this name.

Cooper recently made an appearance on a new episode of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett's Smartless podcast. During the candid conversation, he opened up about the criticism he experienced from other actors and filmmakers about his nominations.

Without naming the director, Bradley revealed that once the famously known filmmaker approached him at a gathering and said, "What world are we living in where you have seven nominations and she's only got three?" in reference to the actress they were standing with.

Recalling the incident, the American Sniper actor said, "I'm like, 'Bro, why are you such an asshole.' I would never f**king forget that. Go f**k yourself."

He also shared another incident where a famously known actress, who he described as "hero female actress" made a condescending comment after he picked up his first acting nomination for Silver Linings Playbook.

He revealed, "She's like, 'I saw your movie. You deserve the nom,' I was like, 'What? I'm sorry, what?' 'The nom.' Then like 10 or 20 minutes later - I'm not kidding - I passed her going to the bathroom and she mouths it, 'The nom.'" He shared his reaction from at the time and added, "I remember [thinking], what the fuck is this town?' Can you imagine saying that to somebody? You've got to be f**ked up to do that."

For the unversed, since the incident, the actor has added two more nominations and currently has 9 Academy Award nods. Cooper's first Oscar nomination came in 2013 for his portrayal as Pat in Silver Linings Playbook. He was also nominated for Supporting Actor for American Hustle and Best Picture and Best Actor for American Sniper.

Cooper who produced Joker also received a nomination for Best Picture for the film, followed by Nightmare Alley. However, the most Academy award-nominated film led by Copper was A Star Is Born (actor, original screenplay and best picture) which also debuted Lada Gaga as an actor.