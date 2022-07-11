Chris Evans recently made headlines about possibly returning as Captain America for the fourth instalment. However, the actor took this Twitter account and set the record straight that he will not be returning to MCU and Sam Wilson AKA Anthony Mackie will be seen as the leading star in the fourth Captain America solo film.

A Hollywood Reporter article speculated whether Evans' Steve Rogers or Mackie's Sam Wilson would be seen in Captain America 4. Evans replied to the THR tweet confirming Mackie's role in the movie and wrote, "Sam Wilson is Captain America."

This is not the first time Evans opened up about not returning as the MCU superhero. During the promotion of Lightyear Evans told Yahoo News that Mackie is exactly the right man for the Captain America role. He said, "There's no one better to do it. I mean, he honestly does it justice," Evans told the outlet at the time. "I'm so proud of him. I can't wait to see what they do in the future with it. But if there's any tear shed [about the role], it's just for the sweet memories I had."

The Captain America shield was handed down by Steve Rogers to Falcon himself at the end of Avengers Endgame. In the following year with Disney+ series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Mackie's character also accepted the title of Captain America after some tussle with the MCU US government.

Evans who played Captain America for eight years first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011.

According to reports, the director for Captain America 4 has been finalised as Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah. Meanwhile, Malcolm Spellman, the creator and head writer of Winter Soldier, is currently developing the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer from the show for the new film.

Marvel is yet to announce a release date for Captain America 4.