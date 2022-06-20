Chris Hemsworth Hints At Thor: Love And Thunder Being His Final Marvel Film, Says Will Return If Fans Want Him

Chris Hemsworth is all set to return as Thor in the upcoming MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, 2022. The film marks Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo film by Marvel Studios, and the only Avenger to get a fourth film. However, according to his recent interview, the actor had hinted that Thor 4 could be his last Marvel venture.

But Chris did confess that he would love to keep playing him if given the chance. In a recent interview with Wired, he said, "Well the last [Marvel movie] I shot was Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don't know."

He added that working with Taika Waititi for the second time on the Thor franchise was a "fun and wacky" experience. "Played that character for ten, eleven, years now, and each time it's been new and exciting, and this was no exception to that. It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn't tried before. I was, in Taika's words, I think a wacky, wild, romantic comedy set in space," he was quoted by the portal.

He went on to share that he had loved playing the character over the years, and "would continue to do so if people wanted me to. The most challenging part of playing Thor is reinventing it each time and not having it be predictable for an audience and having it be something they've seen before... And that is a challenge, but part of the fun."

Hemsworth first played the god of thunder in Thor, directed by Kenneth Branagh and went on to team up with the rest of the MCU in The Avengers. While his solo films were not an early hit, the reimagined Thor in Ragnarok in 2017 directed by Taika Waititi, changed the franchise's fate. The new version was carried over in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Thor: Love and Thunder, apart from Chris Hemsworth, will also bring back Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Waititi as Korg, and introduce Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/ Mighty Thor. The film will also star The Guardians of the Galaxy stars and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.