Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is all set to bring some of the biggest MCU stars together with new introductions like Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor, Christain Bale as Gorr and Russell Crowe as Zeus. However, the much talked about scene from the film's trailer so far has been Chris's butt naked scene.

The actor recently opened up about the same during a media interaction and said that it was his dream scene. The trailer shows Russell Crowe's Zeus flicking away Thor's suit while he is tied down and being questioned in front of all Olympus. However, Zeus flicks a little too hard and instead of Thor's disguise and armour, all of his clothes fly away.

Chris told Variety that the scene was 10 years in the making. He revealed, "It was 10 years in the making that scene - kind of a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, 'You know what's gonna sweeten this... a decade from now it's all gonna come off'."

"I had had that out in 'Rush' many years ago. In a Marvel film, it was a very large screen, it was a very big pair of cheeks, and, I don't know, I had seen it before," he added.

According to YouTube reports, it was the most replayed scene in the two-minute-long trailer. Comicbook report revealed that there was a notable spike in viewer replays at around 2-minute time stamp that has a blurred Chris naked on screen.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, and Waititi's Koorg. The film will release in India on July 7, 2022