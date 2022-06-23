Christian Bale is currently gearing up for the release of his debut MCU project Thor: Love And Thunder. The film directed by Taika Waititi will see Bale playing the villain Gorr the God Butcher. the Oscar-winning actor recently revealed that he had no idea that he is now a part of the MCU and what it is.

Talking about the anticipated film, Bale told TotalFilm that he had to look up the term MCU. He said, "That didn't even enter into my head at all. I'd read that, and people would go, 'Oh, look at this! He's entered the MCU!' And I'd go, 'I've done what? I haven't entered s**t, thank you very much.' I'm like, 'The MCU?' I had to ask what that was."

He also revealed that he had on idea how Gorr the God Butcher was portrayed in the comics and ended up searching for it online. Sharing his reaction Bale said, "You sort of go, 'I know what he does.' It's right there in the name, isn't it? But I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time."

Advertisement Advertisement

"And I thought, 'They don't have the right man for that!' And then Taika (the filmmaker) quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that," he added.

This is the fourth Thor movie after Waititi's last successful outing with Thor Ragnarok. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in leading roles. The film will also see Taika Waititi, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, and Russell Crowe among others.

Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release on the big screen a day before it's global. In India, the film will hit theatres on July 7.