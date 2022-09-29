Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., has passed away on September 28. The 59-year-old rapper was found unresponsive at a friend's place, according to his manager and friend Jarez Posey's update to TMZ.

"As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend's house and was in his bathroom and had a heart attack," said Jarez Posey.

According to TMZ, paramedics were called to the spot at 4 pm for medical emergency, and they found Coolio dead when they arrived. Although a death investigation is open, the police have said they don't suspect foul play.