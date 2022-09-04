Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, RuPaul, Barack Obama Win

Creative Arts Emmys 2022, which honours the finest artistic and technical achievements in different television program genres, and works in animation, reality, and documentary categories, are officially announced. Barack Obama won the Best Narrator award for Netflix's Our Great National Parks. Late Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded for voicing Disney+ Hotstar's What If..? RuPaul emerged as the most-winning black artist of Creative Arts Emmys, once again.
Check out the Creative Arts Emmys 2022 winners list here...
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
(Six pre-announced juried award winners)
Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist, Arcane, "The Boy Savior"
Julien Georgel, Art Direction, Arcane, "Happy Progress Day!"
Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer, Arcane, "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down"
Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, "Boyd In 3D"
Kecy Salangad, Animator, The House
Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer, Love, Death + Robots
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
We're Here, "Evansville, Indiana"
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Annie Live!
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Legendary, "Whorror House"
We're Here, "Kona, Hawaii"
Outstanding Motion Design
Home Before Dark
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Chadwick Boseman, What If...?, "What If... T'Challa Became A Star-Lord?"
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave, "Chapter IV - Dancing With God"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Life Below Zero, "Fire In The Sky"
Outstanding Commercial
Sandy Hook Promise, "Teenage Dream"
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, "Naked"
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!"
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
The Voice, "Live Finale"
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)
Lucy and Desi
Outstanding Music Direction
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Outstanding Narrator
Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks, "A World Of Wonder"
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Save My Edges, I'm A Donor!"
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, "Naked"
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
RuPaul's Drag Race, "Catwalk"
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Love On The Spectrum U.S.
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Beatles: Get Back
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death + Robots, "Jibaro"
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back, "Part 3: Days 17-22"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane, "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down"
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Love On The Spectrum U.S.
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
George Carlin's American Dream
Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
When Claude Got Shot
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back, "Part 3: Days 17-22"
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum U.S., "Episode 1"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back, "Part 3: Days 17-22"
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, "Union Busting"
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Lucy And Desi.
Congratulations to all winners of Creative Arts Emmys 2022...
