Popular Hollywood director and influential figure Bob Rafelson passed away on July 23. He was 89, and breathed his last at his house in Aspen. His wife Gabrielle Taurek Rafelson informed PTI that he died on Saturday night surrounded by his family.
Director Bob Rafelson Passes Away At 89
His demise is indeed a big loss for Hollywood. Talking about his career, Bob Rafelson was responsible for co-creating the fictional pop music group and television series The Monkees alongside the late Bert Schneider. For The Monkees, he won an Emmy award in 1967.
His film Five Easy Pieces was one of the biggest hits in the 70s and was nominated in two categories Best Picture and Best Screenplay at Oscars 1971. He had also produced seminal New Hollywood classics including Peter Bogdanovich's The Last Picture Show and Dennis Hopper's Easy Rider.
Let us tell you, Bob Rafelson quit Hollywood two decades ago to raise his two sons Ethan and Harper. He was earlier married to Toby Rafelson, with whom he also had two children Peter and Julie. Toby passed away in 1973.
May his soul rest in peace!
