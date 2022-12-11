DJ Khaled Can’t Stop His Tears As He Performs Umrah With Mike Tyson In Mecca; Gauahar Khan Says ‘Subhan Allah’

DJ Khaled, who is quite active on social media, took the social media by a storm as he shared a heartfelt post on social media. In the video, DJ Khaled was seen performing Umrah with Mike Tyson in the Mecca. For the uninitiated, Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. And as DJ Khaled reached the Kabba, he couldn't control his tears and got emotional as he completed his lifelong wish to visit the holy place. DJ Khaled's video has been winning a lot of attention on social media.

Sharing the video, DJ Khaled said, "The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes Tears of joy my whole life I wanted to go to MECCA TO PRAY AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO ALLAH I prayed for the world for more love more life more more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!! It so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here GOD DID !!!!!!! Bless up my brother@miketyson". Soon, several celebs and fans were seen dropping hearts in the comment section.

Later, Gauahar Khan also shared the video and was all praises for DJ Khaled. She wrote, "Subhan Allah! Stars, Non stars, working class, or whatever classes the World segregates us in, in Makkah ALL are equal, simply common men with the love n tears for the almighty! No classes here. All humankind follow the same path around the kabah the same way. No exceptions".

To note, Gauahar Khan has been among the few Indian celebs who have visited Mecca. Talking about her experience, Gauahar had stated, "It was my first time with Zaid and Zaid's first time there as well. We all shared a lot of nice moments together. Doing sehri (the early morning meal before the day long fasting) and iftar (the meal to break the fast in the evening) together, praying together. We made the most of it. It was the best time to pray and to be close to Allah. It's a very personal time with your almighty, you can't really explain it. It is an extremely emotional awakening when you are there".