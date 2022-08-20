Emilia Clarke Insulted By TV CEO In Front Of Game Of Thrones Fans

Emilia Clarke, who is known for her role of Daenerys Targaryen in the show Games of Thrones, was recently insulted by an Australian television company Foxtel's chief executive officer Patrick Delany. Before the screening of HBO's GOT spinoff series, House of the Dragon on Tuesday, Delany made some distasteful comments about the actress.

According to the Australian news outlet Crikey report, Patrick Delany recently watched GOT and while referring to Daenerys, he said, "I was like, 'What's this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?'" Well, he apparently attempted a joke, but he cracked it in front of Game of Thrones fans.

Film Critic Travis Johnson reacted to Delany's comment and tweeted, "Yeah, I was there for this, and turned to my mate for clarification as I simply didn't believe someone would say that on mic."

After Delany's comment, Foxtel's spokesperson issued a statement and apologised for the same. The statement read, "The aim was to convey that for him, 'Games of Thrones' was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognized and most-loved actors in television and film. On behalf of Mr Delany, the Foxtel Group apologizes if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offense."

Well, we must say, Patrick Delany's comment might have disappointed not only GOT fans who love Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen; but also others as Clarke is known as one of the sweetest and down to earth celebrities.