Emmy Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Succession, Ted Lasso And Squid Game Win Big

Succession, which had the most nominations (25 nominations), took home awards for Best Drama and writing for a drama series, and Matthew Macfadyen took home the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama. Ted Lasso, which was up for 20 awards, took home Best Comedy. Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein won for their performances, and MJ Delaney won for directing.

The 74th Emmy Awards was held on Monday night (September 12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony was hosted by Kenan Thompson. Succession and Ted Lasso topped the Emmy Awards nominations list while Squid Game, which had 14 nominations, won 6 awards and created history by becoming the first-ever non-English show to win Primetime Emmy.

Lee You-mi, who played Ji-yeong in Squid Game, won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category, and the first-ever director to win in the non-English-language series.

Take a look at Emmy Awards 2022 full winners list

• Best Comedy: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

• Best Drama: Succession (HBO)

• Best Limited Series: The White Lotus (HBO)

• Best Actress- Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

• Best Actor- Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

• Best Actress- Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria

• Best Actor- Drama: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

• Best Actress- Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

• Best Actor- Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

• Supporting Actress- Comedy: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

• Supporting Actor- Comedy: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

• Supporting Actress- Drama: Julia Garner, Ozark

• Supporting Actor- Drama: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

• Supporting Actress- Limited Series or a Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

• Supporting Actor- Limited Series or Movie: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

• Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

• Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live• Reality Competition Program: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls• Writing for a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Pilot)• Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Succession (All the Bells Say)• Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special: Mike White, The White Lotus• Directing for a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (No Weddings and a Funeral)• Directing for a Drama Series: Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Red Light, Green Light)• Directing for a Limited Series or Movie: Mike White, The White Lotus

• Documentary Or Non-fiction Series: The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

• Documentary Or Non-fiction Special: George Carlin's American Dream (HBO)

• Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

• Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

• Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded: Adele One Night Only (CBS)

• Outstanding Variety Special (Live): The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (NBC)

(Images Source: Instagram)