Emmys 2022: Only Murders In The Building Star Steve Martin Unhappy Over Selena Gomez Getting Snubbed

The nominations for Emmy Awards 2022 were announced on July 12 and among the list were hit shows like Succession, Squid Game, Euphoria including Only Murders In The Building. Stars Steve Martin and Martin Short both scored nominations in the Best Actor in a comedy series category, however, fans were unhappy about Selena Gomez being snubbed.

Selena's co-star Steve Martin also opened up about the snub and said that he is a little 'dismayed.' He told New York Times, "We are a little dismayed that Selena didn't get nominated because she is so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us."

Selena Gomez was the only star from the show who did not receive acting nominations at the Emmys, but she was nominated as a producer for Only Murders In The Building. However, fans did not appreciate the snub.

One fan wrote, "The way every award shows nominate the two white men and always snub selena gomez doesn't sit right with me. the show isn't complete without Selena Gomez !" Another added, "Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby brown and Sadie sink were the biggest females snub by this year #Emmys."

Some of the other actors to have been snubbed include Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink both for Stranger Things, Jacob Elordi for his performance in Euphoria, and Mandy Moore for This Is Us. Meanwhile, Squid Game became the first non-English language show to score 14 nominations, followed by Succession which also bagged 14 acting nominations.

Zendaya created history by being the youngest producer to be nominated at the Emmys for Euphoria. She is also the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever. The Emmys Awards 2022 will take place on September 12, 2022.