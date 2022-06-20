Ezra Miller Will Not Be Returning As Flash In Future Warner Bros. Films: Report

Ezra Miller's ongoing legal controversies have reportedly led Warner Bros to postpone the formerly anticipated film The Flash, once again. According to Deadline sources, the studio indicated that "even if no more allegations surface, the studio won't likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films."

The studio had been working on a Flash solo project for years and it finally took shape with Ezra Miller leading the project. However, after countless delays and personnel changes, the film is in trouble due to the leading actor who deleted their Instagram page after sharing memes in reaction to accusations of grooming and brainwashing Tokata.

Now, The Flash is set to release on June 23, 2023, and the makers are hoping Miller's legal scandals will stay under the radar until the premiere. Deadline quoted the studio source saying, "There is no winning in this for Warner Bros. This is an inherited problem for Zaslav. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out."

Warner Bros. reportedly tried to get help for Miller, but the headlines continued to pile up. Reports have also said that the continued scandal may force the makers to scale back the promotion and release the film straight on HBO Max.

After a restraining order and arrest in Hawaii, earlier this month, the parents of an 18-year-old named Tokata Iron Eyes filed to issue an order of protection against the actor on behalf of their child. The parents claimed Miller groomed and brainwashed Tokata who was a minor at the time.

The court documents stated, "Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata." The parents have also accused Miller of providing Tokata alcohol and other substances.