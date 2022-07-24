WATCH: The Explosive First Trailer Of The Hugely Anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Arrived!

The first teaser trailer of the upcoming Black Panther 2 was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The sneak peek of the Ryan Coogler directorial shows a massive overhaul of the script and storyline. This comes after the loss of the actor Chadwick Boseman, who had essayed the role of the Wakandan hero in the films.

Boseman’s untimely death at the age of 43 due to colon cancer left his fans across the world in shock and grief. The actor passed away in 2020 and this had put the future of his Black Panther series in limbo. However, the director seems to have managed to work around the loss of Chadwick, as he takes fans back to Wakanda as the empire faces new fears. Ryan even paid tribute to Boseman at the comic con and said, “The impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever.”

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Watch The Trailer Here

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theatres on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.