House Of The Dragon Trailer: Game Of Thrones Prequel Shows Power Struggles In Targaryen Household

Iconic show Game Of Thrones prequel titled House of the Dragon is all set to release next month and fans can't keep calm to witness the magic on the small screen. Ahead of its premiere, the trailer of House of the Dragon was recently released by the makers. In the new trailer of Game of Thrones prequel, one can see the power struggles in the Targaryen household.
House of the Dragon trailer shows the Targaryen family being challenged when King Viserys is asked to name his heir. Looks like this show is going to be one of the most interesting ones for the viewers. After all, the showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal have already said that the show will take a deeper look at multiple decades to portray the history of Targaryens and is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.
Let us tell you, House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Gavin Spokes, John Macmillan and others in key roles. It is all set to start streaming on HBO Max from August 20, 2022. Talking about Game Of Thrones, the show was loved by many people across the world.
It starred Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa, Lena Headey and others in key roles.
