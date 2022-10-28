Iran's ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie', Sahar Tabar Reveals Viral Image Was Fake, Shows Her Real Face

Iranian influencer Sahar Tabar, who gained popularity after posting scary pictures of herself, has recently revealed her real face to the people. Sahar, who resembles Hollywood star Angelia Jolie, was released from jail and looks like "zombie Angelina Jolie." After coming out of jail, she revealed her original face on an Iranian tv channel.

Sahar Tabar was arrested back in 2019 on the charges of "corruption" and "blasphemy" and was sent to prison for 10 years, ETimes reported. She was booked for insulting the hijab, which is considered blasphemy in Iran.

The influencer was released within 14 months on account of the widespread protest in the country that broke out after the demise of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, last month. Amini died in police custody for not wearing a hijab properly. The 21-year-old influencer showed her actual face to the camera, as per a Hollywood portal.

Many reports suggest that Tabar underwent multiple cosmetic surgeries to make her look like Angelina Jolie. It has been previously claimed that she went under the knife over 50 times in an attempt to look like the Hollywood star.

The news of Tabar's release was shared by activist Masih Alinejad.

The Iranian influencer, after her release from the jai, accepted that she underwent a bunch of cosmetic procedures, such as a nose job, lip fillers, and liposuction. However, she stressed that those infamous zombie-like images were created by make-up and editing in Photoshop. "What you saw on Instagram was the computer effects I used to create the image," she told a local outlet.

Sahar Tabar's real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, who earlier shared that she always wanted to be famous and chose the macabre makeover to get international attention. "It was much easier than becoming an actor," she further told the outlet.