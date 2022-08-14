Novelist Salman Rushdie was stabbed by a man in western New York on Friday (August 12). The shocking attack incident took place when Rushdie was reportedly heading toward the stage of Chautauqua Institution to give a speech. he was stabbed by a man. Following Rushdie's tragic attack incident took the internet by storm and several celebrities expressed their shock on the matter.
Harry Potter Author JK Rowling Shares Screenshot Of Receiving Death Threat After Her Tweet On Salman Rushdie
Harry Potter author JK Rowling was also one of them. She took to her Twitter handle and shared her take over the incident whilst calling it 'horrifying news'. She had revealed that she 'felt very sick' and hoped the novelist 'would be ok.’ However, the controversial author ended up receiving a death threat from one of the Twitter users who wrote, " Don't worry. You are next."
Rowling later shared the screenshots of the death threat she received post her tweet about Rushdie. She added that the police are investigating the potential death threat and tagged the Twitter support team whilst urging them to look closely into the matter. Rowling wrote, "To all sending supportive messages: thank you Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)."
For the uninitiated, Salman Rushdie was pushed to the floor and attacked by a man named Hadi Matar in New York. The Midnight's Children author stabbed the neck and abdomen at a literary event. The attacker has been detained by the police and many reports suggest that he has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree. Rushdie is currently on a ventilator as he suffered severed nerves in an arm and damage to his liver. He could lose an eye after the horrifying incident.
