Johnny Depp reportedly has begun prep for his comeback film after the defamation case with Amber Heard. Earlier it was reported that the film is backed by Netflix, however, it's now been revealed that the film directed by Maiwenn Le Besco will only release on Netflix in France.
Johnny Depp's Comeback Movie Is Not Financed By Netflix But Licensed By Netflix For OTT Release In France
The film will see Johnny portray the role of King Louis XV. The period film has been titled Favorite and is expected to release in 2023 in French theatres. Sources close to Netflix have revealed to Variety that the streaming giant is not financing the film.
Netflix has only acquired the license to stream the film in France after the completion of a 15-month theatrical window according to the country's rules. The film is being produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat's Why Not Productions.
Back in June, Depp was spotted at Paris airport following a costume fitting for his new movie. Outside the airport, Johnny also smiled and waved at his fans while waiting for his car outside the airport. Fans were quick to notice the change in Depp's look while preparing for the new film.
The photos that went viral on social media showed Depp wearing a beige jacket with a new braided hairstyle and a clean-shaven look. The actor also wore a pair of dark sunglasses, and a brown fedora hat matching his new hair.
For the unversed, Johnny was last seen in the 2020 film Minamata based on the book of the same name by Aileen Mioko Smith and W. With La Favorite, Depp will mark his debut in French cinema. The film is expected to be shot in the summer of 2022 over three months on locations including the Versailles palace.
