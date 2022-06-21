Fans recently saw Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow make an appearance at Disney's adventure park light show. This is the first time the actor's infamous character has returned to public view since the actor was accused of abuse by ex-wife Amber Heard in a Washington Post op-ed in 2018.

Disney reportedly had distanced itself from Depp only days after the op-ed was published. Disney's production chief Sean Bailey in 2018 had said that Johnny was no longer a part of the blockbuster franchise. Now videos and pictures of Jack Sparrow's poster being projected onto the castle at Disneyland Paris is going viral on social media.

In the clip, fans also are heard cheering in the background as Jack Sparrow appears during the light show. More scenes of Johnny from the film were projected, while the series' theme music played. The light show also featured fireworks and fountains.

Take a look at the video,

The appearance also comes weeks after Johnny Depp won the defamation case against Amber. In the suit, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor had claimed that the op-ed defamed him and he lost the role as Captain Jack Sparrow. While fans are demanding an apology from Disney and asking the company to reinstate him in the role, Depp has made his stance clear during the trial.

It was in his testimony in the court Depp said that "nothing on this earth" not even "$300 million and a million alpacas" could get him to go back to work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film.

He also revealed that he had a proper goodbye planned out for the character and was working on the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film which he was asked not to return to. Meanwhile a reboot, spin-off series led by Margot Robbie is currently in the works at Disney.