Johnny Depp recently has been making headlines with rumours about him returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The actor's representative finally commented on the reports and called them false. On the other hand, actor has begun working on his next project.
Johnny Depp's Rep Denies Reports Of Him Returning As Jack Sparrow, Actor Spotted In Paris In A New Look
Four years ago, Disney allegedly cut ties with Johnny Depp after his ex-wife Amber Heard spoke about being a domestic abuse victim in an op-ed. Now, reports have claimed that Johnny has been in talks with Disney to play his popular character Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It also claimed that Disney has offered him a whopping $301 million for Pirates 6 film and a Disney series.
However, Johnny's representative denied the reports and told NBC News, "This is made up." During the trial the actor had said that he won't be returning as Jack Sparrow. The attorney, Ben Rottenborn, had asked him, "If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film, correct?" Johnny replied, "That is true."
Meanwhile, Depp was recently seen in a new look and has already begun working on a new project. He was photographed at Paris airport following a costume fitting for his new movie. Outside the airport, Johnny also smiled and waved at his fans while waiting for his car outside the airport.
In the viral social media photos, Depp can be seen wearing a beige jacket with a new braided hairstyle, and a clean-shaven look. The actor also wore a pair of dark sunglasses, and a brown fedora hat matching his new hair. He also carried a black briefcase.
According to reports, Johnny will star as French king Louis XV in his next film, directed by French filmmaker Maiwenn. Not much about the film has been made public, and the details about the plot have also been kept under wraps. However, given that he was spotted in Paris, it is being reported that he will soon begin filming in Paris, and at the Palace of Versailles.
