A month after the defamation trial's verdict was given in Johnny Depp's favour, Amber Heard's team filed for Virgina judge to set aside the verdict in the defamation case and begin a fresh trial due to mistaken identity of one of the jurors. Now, Depp's team has urged that the request be denied.
Johnny Depp's Team Argues Against Amber Heard's Request To Dismiss Verdict In Defamation Case
According to reports, Depp's lawyers have said that it's too late for Amber's team to object over the juror's identity. They said that if her team had concerns, they should have spoken up at the time of the trial. Notably, Heard's team has claimed that among the seven jurors, one was misidentified and should not have been on the team.
While summons went out to a 77-year-old man, his 52-year-old son was part of the jury for the defamation case. Johnny's lawyers have claimed that arguments from Amber's team are nonsensical and unfounded and added that her team's complaints about the juror's identity are irrelevant. Judge Penney Azcarate is yet to reveal if she plans to hold a hearing to hear arguments on the motions to set aside the verdict.
The verdict requires Amber to pay $10.35 Million to Johnny over the 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic violence. Meanwhile, the jury had ordered Johnny to pay $2 Million to Amber on her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of his attorneys after he called her allegations a hoax.
Earlier in June, Amber's lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredhoft had already hinted that the actor will not be able to pay a massive sum of $ 8 Million to Johnny. Workwise, the actress is waiting for the release of Aquaman 2 and Johnny gearing up for the launch of his new album with Jeff Beck. He will also begin filming for his debut French film, later this year.
