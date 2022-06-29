The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that 397 artists and executives have been invited to join the Oscar organiser's membership ranks. The list also includes famous personalities across the globe including Indian stars like Kajol, Suriya and Reema Kagti. The list of new members was announced by the Academy on Tuesday, (June 28).
Kajol, Reema Kagti, Suriya Invited To Join Oscar Committee, To Represent India In Class Of 2022
The complete list also includes Hollywood stars like Ariana DeBose, Billie Eilish, Jamie Dornan and Troy Kotsur, amongst others. The class of 22 reportedly has 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners with 44 per cent of invitees being women, with 37 per cent of the group belonging to under-represented communities.
Seven branches invited more women than men including actors, casting directors, costume designers, documentary, makeup artists/hairstylists, marketing/public relations and producers. Actors, directors and documentary categories have more POC invitees.
Some major categories also invited more non-Americans than Americans; like actors, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, makeup artists/hairstylists, producers, short films/feature animation and visual effects.
Apart from Kajol and Suriya, other Indian artists who have received invites include Sushmit Ghosh, Rintu Thomas, Aditya Sood and PR and Marketing professional Sohini Sengupta.
For the unversed, many artists from the Indian entertainment industry are already part of the Academy like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, AR Rahman, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Ekta Kapoor.
