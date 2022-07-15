Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Charges In UK Court

Kevin Spacey on Thursday (July 14) pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges at London's Old Bailey court. The actor who has been accused of sexual assault on five counts in the UK between 2005-2013 will face trial in June 2023.

Kevin has maintained he is innocent since the allegations first came to light in 2017. After the first complaint, similar cases were filed against him in the UK and the US. The actor who is best known for playing Francis Underwood in House of Cards was dropped from the show in wake of the complaints. He was also removed from the movie All the Money in the World after the accusations came to light.

In June 2022, Kevin was charged with Kevin was formally charged with four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in 'sexual activity without consent' by the Metropolitan Police in the UK. According to Deadline, the offences took place between 2005-2013 in London and the county of Gloucester.

The UK court on Thursday granted Kevin continued unconditional bail, which was given in June 2022. The judge has set a trial date for June 6, 2023, and it is expected to last two to three weeks. The actor is expected in court for the trial and failing to attend would entail a criminal act.

Meanwhile, if the actor is found guilty of sexual assault, he could face a six-month prison sentence or an unlimited fine, some of the other offences also carry a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. According to reports, a UK-based Channel 4 is working on a documentary about Kevin's upcoming legal cases and his life.

