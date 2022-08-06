Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Part Ways After 9 Months Of Dating: Reports

As per the reports, the couple decided to end their relationship as they are currently in different places. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were finding it very hard to maintain the long-distance relationship, amid their extremely busy personal and professional lives. The reports suggest that Kim and Pete still have a lot of love and respect for each other.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly parted ways, after dating for 9 months. According to the reports published by E! News, the sources close to the couple confirmed that they have broken up. The sources suggest that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson decided to end their romantic relationship and continue as just friends.

The reports published by Page Six suggest that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's break-up happened also because both of them had different priorities. "Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.," the sources close to the couple revealed to Page Six.

The reports also suggest that Kim Kardashian felt exhausted by her relationship with Pete Davidson, as she has been already managing many things together - including her kids, businesses, and reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The 41-year-old is apparently also facing issues with her ex-husband Kanye West when it comes to their kids' parenting. As per the reports, Kanye has been trying to create problems between Kim and kids, when she is with someone else.

To the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met when she hosted Saturday Night Live, in October 2021. They started officially dating in November, of the same year. Pete is currently in Australia, working on the upcoming movie Wizards!. Kim, on the other hand, has been focusing on raising her four kids.