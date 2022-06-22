Kim Kardashian recently came under fire for allegedly ruining Marilyn Monroe's dress that she wore at Met Gala 2022. The reality TV star has now opened up about the flak she received for wearing the dress and the allegations during an interview with Today.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb, Kim revealed that a dedicated team from Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum had helped her carefully put on the dress. Kim denied that she did any damage to the dress and said, "Ripley's [and I] worked together so well; there were handlers in gloves that put it on me. It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers, and I put the dress on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs ... I probably had it on for 3 minutes, 4 minutes."

The iconic dress was originally worn by Monroe in 1962 when she sang Happy Birthday for the then-president John F Kennedy. A JustJared report recently shared before and after photos of the dress and claimed that Kim had damaged the historic ensemble after wearing it for the fashion event.

The beauty mogul at the time had revealed that she lost 16 pounds to fit in that dress. Addressing the same, she added, "I looked at it like a role. And I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me."

Kim told Today that she respects Monroe and is aware of how much the dress means to American history. She revealed that the reason she chose to wear it for Met Gala was because of its iconic status and meaning to American culture.