Lindsay Lohan Got Married Secretly! Announces Wedding To Bader Shammas On Her Birthday

Lindsay Lohan who celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday (July 2), revealed that she had tied the knot. The actress on Friday posted a picture with Bader Shammas and called herself the luckiest woman in the world. She also referred to him as her husband in the caption.

Announcing the happy news Lohan wrote, "I am stunned that you are my husband," and added that every woman should feel like this every day. The post added, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time."

Soon after the post went viral. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight confirmed the wedding, however, details were not shared. The couple had announced their engagement in November 2021 by sharing a gallery of photos showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she had captioned the post.

Back in February 2022, Lohan shared an update on her wedding plans. She told Extra host Rachel Lindsay that she isn't a bridezilla. She said, "I'm definitely not like that. I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."

At the time she had revealed that she was looking for destinations for the nuptials. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly," Lohan added.

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress recently finished filming a romantic comedy that will be available on Netflix later this year. Details about the same are yet to be revealed.