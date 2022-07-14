Mickey Rourke recently made headlines for his comments about Tom Cruise and his fame with films like Top Gun: Maverick. Now the actor has commented on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship. Mickey during his Piers Morgan Uncensored claimed that Amber Heard is a gold digger.

The Iron Man star said that he also faced false allegations in the past and that he knows Johnny for many years. During an appearance on British TV, he recalled his own experience and said, "I know Johnny for many years but I don't know him intimately. All I could say, I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn't do. It cost me movie jobs for several years and a bad reputation but finally the truth came out after I lost movies and jobs."

Mickey added, "I felt like I died for somebody trying to get chopped down by some gold digger, you know?"

When Piers asked him, "Do you think that's what she was?" Mickey replied, "Absolutely."

Johnny and Amber got married in a secret ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015, after dating for several years. Only a year later Amber Heard filed for divorce in 2016 and secured a temporary restraining order against him. She said Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and that it happened most often, while he was high on drugs or alcohol.

Soon after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post calling herself a victim of domestic abuse. While she didn't mention Depp in the article, the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a suit claiming she defamed him in the article. Amber also counter-sued him for $100 million.

However, the jury gave its verdict in Depp's favour on June 1, 2022, and awarded him USD 10.35 million. As for the countersuit, Amber was also awarded USD 2 million from Depp.