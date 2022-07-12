Monty Norman, a British composer who wrote the theme tune for the James Bond films, has died. He was 94. A statement posted Monday on Norman's official website said: “It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness.”
Monty Norman, Composer Of The James Bond Theme, Passes Away At 94
Born Monty Noserovitch to Jewish parents in the East End of London in 1928, Norman got his first guitar when he was 16. He performed with big bands and in a variety double act with comedian Benny Hill before writing songs for early British rockers Cliff Richard and Tommy Steele and composing for stage musicals including “Make Me an Offer,” “Expresso Bongo,” “Songbook” and “Poppy.”
Norman was hired by producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli to compose a theme for the first James Bond film, “Dr. No,” released in 1962. He drew on a piece he had written for a proposed musical adaptation of V.S. Naipaul's “A House for Mr. Biswas,” shifting the key riff from sitar to electric guitar.
The result — twangy, propulsive, menacing — has been used in all 25 Bond thrillers. Producers hired composer John Barry to rearrange the theme, and Barry was widely assumed to have written it — to Norman's chagrin. Barry, who died in 2011, went on to compose scores for almost a dozen Bond films, including “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice.”
Norman went to court to assert his authorship, suing the Sunday Times newspaper for libel over a 1997 article asserting the theme was composed by Barry. He won in 2001 and was awarded 30,000 pounds in damages.
- James Bond Actor Kenneth Tsang Passes Away At 87 In Quarantine Hotel
- No Time to Die Box Office: Daniel Craig's Film Earns $121 Million Worldwide On Opening Weekend
- Daniel Craig On Saying Goodbye To James Bond: This Has Been A Massive Part Of My Life
- No Time To Die: Daniel Craig Starrer James Bond Flick To Release On September 30
- James Bond Daniel Craig Appointed Honorary Royal Navy Commander, Says 'I Am Truly Honoured'
- Gulshan Grover Was Cast As Le Chiffre In Casino Royale, Reveals Why He Was Replaced By Mads Mikkelsen
- Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Biography Reveals Daniel Craig Had Auditioned For Rang De Basanti
- Frank McRae Of License To Kill Fame Passes Away
- Bond Girl Star Tanya Roberts Passes Away A Day After False Death Declaration
- Amul Pays Tribute To Sean Connery: A Diamond Is Forever
- James Bond Star Sean Connery Dies At 90; Bollywood Celebrities Mourn The Loss
- James Bond And Game Of Thrones Star Diana Rigg Passes Away At 82