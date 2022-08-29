MTV VMAs 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Doja Cat Win Big

The popular MTV Video Music Awards 2022 was a night to remember with some of the biggest names from the international music circuit under one roof. The star-studded event was held on August 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. It was hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J.

Taylor Swift bagged the 'Video Of The Year' award and left fans surpised with the announcement of her new album. "I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out October 21," she told the audience. It was raining awards for Jack Harlow as he walked back home with three trophies. Harry Styles also picked up three awards.

Speaking about the performances at the award ceremony, the K-pop girl group Blackpink made a smashing debut on the US stage with their song 'Pink Venom'. Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her hit songs. Celebrities like Lipa Dua, Ed Sheeran, Drake also made their presence felt at the event. Hollywood star Johnny Depp also made a surprise appearance at the VMAs after his victory in a defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Meanwhile, here's the complete list of the winners of MTV Video Music Awards 2022-

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Doja Cat - Woman

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Ed Sheeran - Shivers

Harry Styles - As It Was

Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal

Taylor Swift - All Too Well - WINNER

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele - Easy On Me

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever- WINNER

Doja Cat - Woman

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lizzo - About Damn Time

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny- WINNER

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Harry Styles - Harry's House- WINNER

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Serano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron- WINNER

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY- WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

Post Malone & The Weeknd - One Right Now

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd - LA FAMA

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff - One Night

October 2021: Remi Wolf - Sexy Villain

November 2021: Nessa Barrett - i hope ur miserable until ur dead

December 2021: SEVENTEEN - Rock With You- WINNER

January 2021: Mae Muller - Better Days

February 2022: GAYLE - abcdefu

March 2022: Sheneesa - R U That

April 2022: Omar Apollo - Tamagotchi

May 2022: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

June 2022: Muni Long - Baby Boo

July 2022: Doechii - Persuasive

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg - From The D 2 The LBC

Future ft. Drake, Tems - WAIT FOR U

Kendrick Lamar - N95

Latto - Big Energy

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby - Do We Have A Problem?- WINNER

Pusha T - Diet Coke

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young

Jack White - Taking Me Back

Muse - Won't Stand Down

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer- WINNER

Shinedown - Planet Zero

Three Days Grace - So Called Life

BEST POP

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat - Woman

Ed Sheeran - Shivers

Harry Styles - As It Was- WINNER

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Olivia Rodrigo - traitor

BEST LATIN

Anitta - Envolver- WINNER

Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó

Becky G X KAROL G - MAMIII

Daddy Yankee - REMIX

Farruko - Pepas

J Balvin & Skrillex - In Da Getto

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - Love It When You Hate Me

Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW - emo girl

Måneskin - I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE- WINNER

Panic! At The Disco - Viva Las Vengeance

Twenty One Pilots - Saturday

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker - G R O W

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Part II)

Chlöe - Have Mercy

H.E.R. - For Anyone

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)

The Weeknd - Out Of Time- WINNER

BEST K-POP

BTS - Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

ITZY - LOCO

LISA - LALISA- WINNER

SEVENTEEN - HOT

Stray Kids - MANIAC

TWICE - The Feels

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Latto - P*ssy

Lizzo - About Damn Time- WINNER

Rina Sawayama - This Hell

Stromae - Fils de joie

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records- WINNER

BTS | Minecraft - BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox - Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave - Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite - Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox - Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Harry Styles - As It Was- WINNER

Kendrick Lamar - N95

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ed Sheeran - Shivers

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)- WINNER

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele - Oh My God

Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Kacey Musgraves - simple times

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY- WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Coldplay X BTS - My Universe

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY- WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties

Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

Olivia Rodrigo - brutal

ROSALÍA - SAOKO- WINNER

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

The Weeknd - Take My Breath

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS - Permission to Dance

Doja Cat - Woman- WINNER

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd - Tears In The Club

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side