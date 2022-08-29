The popular MTV Video Music Awards 2022 was a night to remember with some of the biggest names from the international music circuit under one roof. The star-studded event was held on August 28 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. It was hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J.
MTV VMAs 2022 Winners List: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Doja Cat Win Big
Taylor Swift bagged the 'Video Of The Year' award and left fans surpised with the announcement of her new album. "I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out October 21," she told the audience. It was raining awards for Jack Harlow as he walked back home with three trophies. Harry Styles also picked up three awards.
Speaking about the performances at the award ceremony, the K-pop girl group Blackpink made a smashing debut on the US stage with their song 'Pink Venom'. Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her hit songs. Celebrities like Lipa Dua, Ed Sheeran, Drake also made their presence felt at the event. Hollywood star Johnny Depp also made a surprise appearance at the VMAs after his victory in a defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Meanwhile, here's the complete list of the winners of MTV Video Music Awards 2022-
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Doja Cat - Woman
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Ed Sheeran - Shivers
Harry Styles - As It Was
Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal
Taylor Swift - All Too Well - WINNER
SONG OF THE YEAR
Adele - Easy On Me
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever- WINNER
Doja Cat - Woman
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Lizzo - About Damn Time
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny- WINNER
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Harry Styles - Harry's House- WINNER
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Serano Sin Ti
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
BEST NEW ARTIST
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron- WINNER
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
SEVENTEEN
BEST COLLABORATION
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY- WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
Post Malone & The Weeknd - One Right Now
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd - LA FAMA
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2021: Griff - One Night
October 2021: Remi Wolf - Sexy Villain
November 2021: Nessa Barrett - i hope ur miserable until ur dead
December 2021: SEVENTEEN - Rock With You- WINNER
January 2021: Mae Muller - Better Days
February 2022: GAYLE - abcdefu
March 2022: Sheneesa - R U That
April 2022: Omar Apollo - Tamagotchi
May 2022: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
June 2022: Muni Long - Baby Boo
July 2022: Doechii - Persuasive
BEST HIP-HOP
Eminem & Snoop Dogg - From The D 2 The LBC
Future ft. Drake, Tems - WAIT FOR U
Kendrick Lamar - N95
Latto - Big Energy
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby - Do We Have A Problem?- WINNER
Pusha T - Diet Coke
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young
Jack White - Taking Me Back
Muse - Won't Stand Down
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer- WINNER
Shinedown - Planet Zero
Three Days Grace - So Called Life
BEST POP
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat - Woman
Ed Sheeran - Shivers
Harry Styles - As It Was- WINNER
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Olivia Rodrigo - traitor
BEST LATIN
Anitta - Envolver- WINNER
Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó
Becky G X KAROL G - MAMIII
Daddy Yankee - REMIX
Farruko - Pepas
J Balvin & Skrillex - In Da Getto
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - Love It When You Hate Me
Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW - emo girl
Måneskin - I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE- WINNER
Panic! At The Disco - Viva Las Vengeance
Twenty One Pilots - Saturday
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker - G R O W
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Part II)
Chlöe - Have Mercy
H.E.R. - For Anyone
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)
The Weeknd - Out Of Time- WINNER
BEST K-POP
BTS - Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
ITZY - LOCO
LISA - LALISA- WINNER
SEVENTEEN - HOT
Stray Kids - MANIAC
TWICE - The Feels
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Latto - P*ssy
Lizzo - About Damn Time- WINNER
Rina Sawayama - This Hell
Stromae - Fils de joie
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records- WINNER
BTS | Minecraft - BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox - Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave - Def Jam
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite - Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox - Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Harry Styles - As It Was- WINNER
Kendrick Lamar - N95
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
BEST DIRECTION
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ed Sheeran - Shivers
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)- WINNER
BEST ART DIRECTION
Adele - Oh My God
Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Kacey Musgraves - simple times
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY- WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Coldplay X BTS - My Universe
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY- WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - STAY
BEST EDITING
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties
Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)
Olivia Rodrigo - brutal
ROSALÍA - SAOKO- WINNER
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
The Weeknd - Take My Breath
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS - Permission to Dance
Doja Cat - Woman- WINNER
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd - Tears In The Club
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
