Natalie Portman is all set to return as Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. During a recent interaction with media, the actress while talking about her character, shared a major spoiler about the film and what Jane Foster is going through.

Talking about if her version of Thor is different from Chris', she said, "Completely different. But I think he's obviously very assured and experienced in being a superhero, and she's just trying to figure it out."

She revealed that, unlike Thor, Jane Foster is new at being a superhero and using her powers so she is more careful. She added, "She also keeps reverting to human form, so there's kind of danger always that, like, it might be her last moment getting to experience that. I don't know that might be... that might be a big spoiler, sorry."

Natalie will be returning to play her character in the MCU for the first time after Thor: Dark World. According to the comics, Jane Foster after being diagnosed with Cancer, turns into Mighty Thor after wielding the Mjolnir and even joins the Avengers. The film is supposedly taking a similar route for the MCU however, the arc might remain shorter, possibly ending in a feature film, or two.

Earlier, a Jane Foster toy description leaked online revealed similar details. It said, "Suffering from cancer, astrophysicist and Thor's ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster, visited New Asgard and her life was changed forever. Mysteriously, the broken pieces of Mjolnir, the hammer of the thunder god, transformed her into the Mighty Thor and gifted her the superpowers of Thor."

Hindustan Times attended the global press conference for the Thor sequel, which saw lead star Chris Hemsworth, join Natalie. Also present were director Taika Waititi and producer Kevin Feige. In Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie reprises her role as Dr Jane Foster, but with a twist. Her character now wields Thor's famous hammer Mjolnir and also possesses all of his powers.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth solo Thor film in the MCU, led by Chris Hemsworth. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale. Thor 4 will release in India on July 7.