Natalie Portman who is a vegan, recently revealed that her Thor: Love And Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth quit eating meat for a while during their filming. The actress told UK's Capital FM that Chris respected her vegan diet while filming the kissing scenes for the MCU film.
Natalie Portman Reveals Chris Hemsworth Respected Her Vegan Diet And Quit Meat While Filming Kissing Scenes
She said, "He's (Chris) really nice. The day we had a kiss scene he didn't eat meat that morning because I'm vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful." Natalie specified that it is not something that she would get angry or mad about during filming, but "he was just being thoughtful. He's just a very nice person."
Tessa Thompson who also appeared on the talk show, added, "I didn't even know he could go without eating meat. He's just like eating bison in the morning. That's so sweet."
Natalie made her MCU return with Thor: Love And Thunder as Jane Foster and also debuted as Mighty Thor. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson returned as Valkyrie and Chris was seen as Thor. The actor recently revealed that his younger brother Liam was almost cast as Marvel's Thor instead. He added that he'd like Liam to play an alternate version of Thor if the movies ever explore the multiverse, eventually.
According to E! News, Chris during a media interaction said, "In this film, it's not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future, as you say it has opened up multitudes of options we can head in or be taken in."
Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love And Thunder released on July 7, 2022. The film marked Thor's 4th MCU solo film making him the only superhero to get a 4th film. The post-credit scene also confirmed that Thor will be returning for another solo adventure.
- Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 2: Taika Waititi's Film Crosses $48.6 Million Worldwide
- Thor: Love And Thunder Day 1 Box Office Collection India: Chris Hemsworth's Action Adventure Earns Rs 25.2 Cr
- Thor: Love And Thunder Movie Review: The Taika Waititi Film Does Not Live Up To Its Name
- Thor: Love And Thunder Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Natalie Portman Created An Image Of Respectful, Smart Woman After Being Sexualised As A Young Actress
- Natalie Portman Accidentally Reveals ‘Big Spoiler' About Her Character In Thor: Love and Thunder
- Chris Hemsworth Reveals Thor Love And Thunder Naked Scene Was 10 Years In Making, Calls It 'A Dream Of Mine'
- Thor Love and Thunder Early Reactions: Natalie Portman Gets Her Due, Film Is Deemed Personal And Heartfelt
- Thor: Love and Thunder Advance Booking Open Across India
- Thor: Love And Thunder To Release A Day Early In Indian Theatres
- Thor: Love and Thunder New Trailer Reveals First Look Of Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher
- Thor: Love and Thunder Merchandise Leak Reveals How Natalie Portman Turns Into A Superhero