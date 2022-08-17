Oscars: Academy Apologises To Actress Sacheen Littlefeather After 50 Years; Find Out Why

The Academy has always been in the news for various reasons. In 1973, the organisers mistreated native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather for her speech at the Oscars that year. And now, after almost 50 years, The Academy has formally apologised to the actress.

For the unversed, Sacheen Littlefeather was present at the event on behalf of actor Marlon Brando, who was going to be awarded the Best Actor award for his performance in The Godfather. Littlefeather had said in her speech, that she was declining the award for the treatment of 'American Indians today by the film industry.'

Sacheen Littlefeather's full speech read, "Hello. My name is Sacheen Littlefeather. I'm Apache and I am president of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee. I'm representing Marlon Brando this evening and he has asked me to tell you in a very long speech, which I cannot share with you presently because of time but I will be glad to share with the press afterwards, that he very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry - excuse me - and on television in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee. I beg at this time that I have not intruded upon this evening and that we will in the future, our hearts and our understandings will meet with love and generosity. Thank you on behalf of Marlon Brando."

After her speech, Sacheen Littlefeather was escorted from the stage. On the other hand, actor John Wayne was reportedly so angry that he had to be restrained by six security personnel for physically assaulting her. Well, after many years, then president of The Academy, David Rubin's letter dated June 18 has surfaced on the internet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rubin in the letter stated, "The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified. The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration."

The apology was privately presented to Sacheen Littlefeather in June 2022. She reacted to the apology with a statement to the same portal. She said, "I was stunned. I never thought I'd live to see the day I would be hearing this, experiencing this." Well, the news indeed left netizens surprised.