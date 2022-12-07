People's Choice Awards 2022: BTS, Meghan Markle, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift Win Across Categories; See List
Hollywood's most coveted award event, the People's Choice Awards 2022, was presented on December 6 in California. The starry night honoured the biggest celebrities of the year, including BTS, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Adam Sandler, and Lizzo. Based on the voting of fans, the winners were announced across 40 plus categories for movies, TV, music, and many more. The night was hosted by American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.
The top prize of the evening for best movie of the year went to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Awards for the best comedy, action, and drama went to The Adam Project, Top Gun: Maverick, and Don't Worry Darling, respectively. Meanwhile, actor Ryan Reynolds took home The People's Icon Award for his contribution to the film industry lasting three decades. On the other hand, yesteryear singer Shania Twain was honoured with The Music Icon trophy.
Take a look at the full list of People's Choice Awards 2022 winners below:-
The male artist of 2022
* WINNER: Harry Styles
The female artist of 2022
* WINNER: Taylor Swift
The group of 2022
* WINNER: BTS
The song of 2022
* WINNER: "About Damn Time" - Lizzo
The album of 2022
* WINNER: Midnights - Taylor Swift
The country artist of 2022
* WINNER: Carrie Underwood
The Latin artist of 2022
* WINNER: Becky G
The new artist of 2022
* WINNER: Latto
The music video of 2022
* WINNER: "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
The collaboration song of 2022
* WINNER: "Left and Right" - Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
The concert tour of 2022
* WINNER: BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
The social celebrity of 2022
* WINNER: Selena Gomez
The movie of 2022
* WINNER: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The comedy movie of 2022
* WINNER: The Adam Project
The action movie of 2022
* WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
The drama movie of 2022
* WINNER: Don't Worry Darling
The male movie star of 2022
* WINNER: Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Love and Thunder
The female movie star of 2022
* WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The drama movie star of 2022
* WINNER: Austin Butler - Elvis
The comedy movie star of 2022
* WINNER: Adam Sandler - Hustle
The action movie star of 2022
* WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The show of 2022
* WINNER: Stranger Things
The drama show of 2022
* WINNER: Grey's Anatomy
The comedy show of 2022
* WINNER: Never Have I Ever
The reality show of 2022
* WINNER: The Kardashians
The competition show of 2022
* WINNER: The Voice
The male TV star of 2022
* WINNER: Noah Schnapp - Stranger Things
The female TV star of 2022
* WINNER: Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy
The drama TV star of 2022
* WINNER: Mariska Hargitay - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The comedy TV star of 2022
* WINNER: Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
The daytime talk show of 2022
* WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show
The nighttime talk show of 2022
* WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The competition contestant of 2022
* WINNER: Selma Blair - Dancing with the Stars
The reality TV star of 2022
* WINNER: Khloé Kardashian - The Kardashians
The bingeworthy show of 2022
* WINNER: Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2022
* WINNER: Stranger Things
The social star of 2022
* WINNER: MrBeast
The comedy act of 2022
* WINNER: Kevin Hart: Reality Check
The game changer of 2022
* WINNER: Serena Williams
The pop podcast of 2022
* WINNER: Archetypes: Meghan Markle
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Filming Begins, Parth Samthaan And Niti Taylor’s Glimpses From The Sets Get Leaked
- BTS Announces New Documentary Series With Disney, Will Release Two More Projects In 2023
- BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth Release Poppy And Romantic Single, Left And Right
- BTS' RM Condemns Media's Representation Of Hiatus Announcement: Shouldn’t Have Been Brave Enough To Share
- BTS Leader RM Reveals He Feels Guilty For Wanting A Hiatus; ‘We've Lost Our Direction'
- BTS member V And Blackpink's Jennie Are Dating? Agency Reacts To Rumours
- Billboard Music Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake & Taylor Swift Win Big
- PSY’s That That ft. BTS Suga Tops Charts In 73 Countries Immediately After Release
- BTS Army Calls Out False Claim Of Bigg Boss 13 Fame Mahira Sharma’s Photo In K-Pop Band Member RM’s Profile
- BTS: Jimin And Ha Sung-Woon's With You From Our Blues Reaches The Top Of iTunes In Over 100 Countries
- BTS' Jin, HYBE On Concerns Over Singer's Military Service: Will Accept The Call Of Duty
- Billboard Music Awards 2022 Nominations List: Kanye West, BTS, Doja Cat & The Weeknd Bag Most Nods