Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Passes Away At 49; His Agent Confirms Death With Heartfelt Note

If you were a fan of Power Rangers, here comes a piece of sad news for you. Actor Jason David Frank, who essayed the character of Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver and later White Ranger on the much-loved 1990s series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, is no more. Yes, you read that right!

According to reports, the actor and mixed martial artist breathed his last on November 19 at the age of 49.

Frank's manager, Justine Hunt confirmed the news of his sad demise to The Associated Press on Sunday. Without revealing the cause of the actor's death, she requested the "privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being."

Frank's sports agent at Sucker Punch Entertainment, Biran Butler-Au also confirmed the same by posting a heartfelt note on social media along with a picture with the Power Rangers star.

He wrote, "Very sad to hear about my friend and client Jason David Frank's passing. Jason was a martial artist best known for playing Tommy in the Power Rangers. He was a true martial artist and I had the pleasure of managing him for the fights he competed in. If anyone you know may be depressed please check on them. #RIP #JasonDavidFrank #JDF"

Take a look at his post below:

Frank's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers co-star Walter Emmanuel Jones too mourned his death. Posting an old picture on Instagram with the whole Power Rangers gang including Frank, Jones wrote, "Can't believe it.... RIP Jason David Frank (folded-hands emoji). My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family."

For the universe, their co-star Thuy Trang passed away in 2001 at the age of 27 in a car accident. He played the role of the Yellow Power Ranger in the series.

Coming back to the show, Power Rangers revolved around five teenagers who were assigned to protect Earth from evil. The show made its TV premiere on Fox in 1993 and went on to become a cultural sensation. Frank's Tommy Oliver was first portrayed as a villain in the first season after being brainwashed by the wicked Rita Repulsa. But soon after, he was accepted into the team as the Green Ranger and rose to prominence as one of the show's most loved characters.

Frank is survived by four children, three from his first wedding with Shawna Frank and one from his marriage with Tammie Frank.

May his soul rest in peace.