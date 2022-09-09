The Royal Family wrote on Instagram, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." Fans of the royal family mourned her passing by paying heartfelt tributes to her on social media. Celebrities too took to social media to offer condolences.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Scotland on Thursday (September 8). The 96-year-old monarch was under medical supervision as she was not keeping well of late. Earlier that day, doctors told in a statement that they were "concerned for Her Majesty's health". The queen had been suffering from what the doctors called 'episodic mobility problems' since the end of last year. The royal family shared about her death on their social media account.

Legendary singer Elton John shared a note on his Instagram account and said that he is deeply saddened on hearing about her demise. He wrote, "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Singer and songwriter Janet Jackson shared a photo of her meeting the queen in 1989 at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium and captioned it as, "May you Rest In Peace Queen 🤍."

Paris Hilton tweeted, "The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 👑 RIP 💔."

Nicki Minaj tweeted, "RIP, QUEEN."

Actress Helen Mirren, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in The Queen in 2006, wrote on her Instagram account, "I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility."

Kunal Nayyar shared a video in which he was seen greeting the queen. He captioned the video as, "Today a light has gone out in the world. May we all learn from your inherent kindness and gentle loving spirit."

Kris Jenner, Maria Shriver, Jennifer Garner, Whoopi Goldberg, popular footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham, world leaders- Boris Johnson, Bill Gates, Sadiq Khan and Justin Trudeau are a few who offered their condolences over the Queen's demise. Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss wrote on Twitter, "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and dropped a young picture of Queen Elizabeth II with a heart emoji. Anushka Sharma also shared the same picture of Queen Elizabeth II but in black-white, and captioned it as, "Rest in Grace."

Sushmita Sen tweeted, "What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime...The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll 🙏#BritainsLongestReigningMonarch #GodSpeed #DuggaDugga."

Ritesh Deshmukh tweeted, "End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII."

The Queen, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and second-longest recorded reign of any monarch of a sovereign country, acceded the throne in 1952 when she was 25 years old. She had seen 15 prime ministers during her reign, from Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

Her husband Prince Philip (Duke of Edinburgh), the longest-serving royal consort in history, died last year at 99.