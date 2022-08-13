Salman Rushdie Is On Ventilator After Being Stabbed By An Attacker In New York

Renowned author Salman Rushdie is in critical condition after being stabbed by an attacker in the neck and abdomen at a literary event in New York, US on Friday (August 12). He is on a ventilator and could lose an eye. According to the latest updates, the cops have identified his attacker as Hadi Matar (24) from New Jersey.
The officials said that the motive behind the attack is unclear. Salman Rushdie's agent informed the media that the author suffered severed nerves in an arm and damage to his liver and could lose an eye. Rushdie's interviewer Henry Reese also suffered a head injury in the attack.
The pictures and videos have been going viral on social media, in which some people can be seen rushing to the stage. Rushdie underwent emergency surgery. Let us tell you, the attack occurred at the Chautauqua Institution before Salman Rushdie's speech.
The institution said in a statement, "What many of us witnessed today was a violent expression of hate that shook us to our core." The attack happened in the presence of around 2500 people. More details about Rushdie's health are awaited.
Talking about the author, Salman Rushdie is known for writing some famous novels such as Grimus, Shame, The Jaguar Smile, The Satanic Verses, East West and so on. Deepa Mehta made a film on Salman Rushdie's novel, Midnight's Children.
