Shakira Tax Evasion Case: Prosecutors Seek 8 Years Prison Term For The Singer

Shakira, the global music star is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons. As per the latest updates, the Spanish prosecutors, on Friday (July 29, 2022), confirmed that they would seek an 8 years prison term and a $ 23 Million fine for Shakira. The prosecutors decided to make this move after she rejected the plea deal on accusations of tax invasion.

According to the prosecutor's official document published by The Reuters, the prosecutors are planning to seek 8 years imprisonment for Shakira, for an alleged 14.5 Million euros tax fraud case, accused of defrauding the Spain government. If proven guilty, the Hips Don't Lie star will also have to pay a fine of over 23 Million euros, which is around $ 23.5 Million.